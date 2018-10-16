Las fotos de Jennifer Lopez que nos han inspirado a cuidar nuestro cuerpo
Jennifer Lopez es una de las gurús de estilo de vida de muchaas¡¡
Jennifer Lopez podrá tener 49 años pero es imposible negar que parezca de 29. La cantante, bailarina, actriz y mamá ha demostrado ser una super mujer que lo tiene todo controlado, desde su impactante físico, hasta su vida familiar.
La 'Diva del Bronx' se ve absolutamente increíble en cada una de las fotografía que comparte en redes sociales, aún en la más natural con las imperfecciones por las que todas pasamos.
Y no es que por tratarse de una celebridad esté libre de sufrir de acné, estrías o flacidez y mucho menos de estrés y ansiedad. El secreto de J.Lo es simple: llevar una vida sana dentro y fuera de los reflectores, disfrutar de lo que tiene a su alrededor y aprender de los fracasos.
Los milagros no existen y la única manera de tener un cuerpo tonificado, un abdomen plano y unas piernas perfectamente esculpidas, es llevando una dieta equilibrada y ser disciplinada en lo que a ejercicio físico se refiere. Por eso, el secreto del cuerpo de JLO, en pocas palabras, es una dura y exhaustiva rutina de entrenamiento. No hay más.
"Mi vida y mi carrera se centran en mis pasiones y en hacer cosas que me hacen feliz….
Feeling like superwoman after the show tonight! When I started this run I thought omg 15 shows in 27 days that’s a lot… but I made a promise to myself that instead of letting it wear me down I would be even stronger at the end of it…I will work out and be in the best shape of my life… There were moments I was tired and there was travel and I had to fit in my workouts where I could… but here we are with only 3 shows left!! And I am having so many emotions but mostly just feeling strong, happy and grateful!!! #allihavefinal15 #3showstogo #we’renotdoneyet #letsgoooo #makepromisestoyourselfandkeepthem @phvegas
I know you guys have seen me living in my @Niyamasol leggings, I mean I wear them everywhere…LOL! Let me tell you why I have fallen in love…Niyama means positive habits for a healthy and spiritual way of life, values we can all stand by. Plus they're an entirely green company! Besides having the best fit out there, ALL of their clothing is made from recycled plastic!! 🚨 SUPER COOL NEWS ALERT 🚨: When they heard about my MTV Video Vanguard award, they took my stan-dom to the NEXT level…so I’m so excited to announce TODAY they are dropping a tribute collection inspired by my music and career!! Jennifer Lopez X Niyamasol for YOU! ♥️ Every month through 2018 we will release a new design starting with the VANGUARD legging and matching top!! This company’s spirit and mantra touched my heart & soul and I can’t wait to see these on YOU, go to my stories and swipe up to see the entire collection and don’t forget to show me your #Mysolstyle #JLONiyamasol