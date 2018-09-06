La boricua Stephanie del Valle vuelve a coronarse como Miss Mundo
Miss Mundo 2016, ha vuelto a ostentar el título internacional, ¡te contamos qué pasó!
La puertorriqueña Stephanie del Valle, Miss Mundo 2016, volvió a coronarse con el título internacional en pleno año 2018.
Lo hizo en sustitución de Manushi Chillar, Miss Mundo 2017, a quien ella misma coronó el año pasado.
View this post on Instagram
One of the best Miss World I very like😍 Do you know who is she??? Hahaa, she is @missworld 2016 Stephanie Del Valle @stephdvd . She is a great person, her energy is never stopped, a person so friendly, sweet. It's so glad to me because I know you, an inspiration ❤ • • • Follow her on instagram and our gorgeous @missuniverse @demileighnp . • Her official instagram @stephdvd #MissUniverse #missworld #missgrandslam #demileighnelpeters #stephaniedelvalle
La morena de 21 años, tuvo su primer compromiso, nuevamente como embajadora del programa 'Belleza con Propósito de la Organización de Miss Mundo', en una gala de recaudación de fondos celebrada en Singapur.
"Me llamaron con poco tiempo para entrar por Manushi Chhillar. Entiendo que ella tiene un problema en la rodilla que le impedirá trabajar por algún tiempo. El viaje me tomó 31 horas y llegué a Singapur justo a tiempo para la gala, pero no me hubiera perdido esta noche tan especial por nada", contó la reina de belleza.
View this post on Instagram
What a great honor to have been part of this historic moment! 4.2 million Singapore dollars were raised at the Beauty with a Purpose Charity Gala for the Sian Chay Medical Institution providing free health care to the elderly population of Singapore 🇸🇬 Breaking #missworld and Beauty with a Purpose history by raising so much in one night! Thank you to everyone who was part of this unforgettable evening! 🎉🎉 And an incredible thank you to @santiagocouture for this gorgeous red dress 💃🏻❤️#beautywithapurpose #beautywithapurposeambassador #singapore #fundrasing #stephaniedelvalle #santiagocouture #soniasantiagocouture
La directora de la Organización, Julia Morley, destacó el trabajo de la boricua en la actividad, en la que consiguieron recaudar más de 3 millones de dólares en cuestión de tres horas.
View this post on Instagram
Beauty With A Purpose Charity Gala organised by Sian Chay Medical Institution raised over $4 Million dollars on Sunday! A record breaking amount for Miss World Singapore indeed! We are so grateful to crocodile founder, Dato Tan Hian Tsin for his generosity in helping to do a dollar-to-dollar matching of up to $2 Million Dollars for the total amount raised that night! When we approached him for the first time, we only asked for $250k matching but he raised the amount to $2M hoping to motivate us and of course we took up the challenge. Truly inspiring. No words can describe how grateful we are to be given this opportunity to chair this project alongside with our Miss World Singapore. It has indeed helped to fulfil our Beauty With A Purpose mission! Thank you so much for the inspiration and donation Dato Tan! Because of you, more poor families will be benefiting from this in Singapore. A big thank you to all our kind donors who contributed and made this possible as well! I pray that your family be blessed in many more folds in return! God bless always! 非常感恩。。 #beautywithapurpose #missworldsingapore #missworldsingapore2018 #missworldlicenseeholder #mws #charitygala #datotanhiantsin #crocodilefounder #stephaniedelvalle #charityevent #charitybeginsathome #sianchaymedicalinstitution #seanadycharity #seanadyatwork #seanady #husbandandwifeteam #grateful #thankful #godisgoodallthetime #mamapapablog #adelynevelvet #MrsSingaporeSEAsia
"Stephanie lo hizo muy bien, estamos muy orgullosos de ella. Sustituyó a Miss Mundo, Manushi Chhillar, que se recupera de una herida en la rodilla, y ha dejado huella en la historia de Miss Mundo", expresó Morley al agradecer también a la organización de Miss Singapur por organizar el evento.
Stephanie, cumplió además con varios compromisos sociales como entrevistas a varios medios y banquetes.
View this post on Instagram
It’s not every day that you interview a former @missworld — 2016 winner @stephanie.dell.valle was my @moneyfm893 guest on Weekend Mornings, along with the equally engaging @glenn_van_zutphen & @kathawth + esports entrepreneur @drew7uk — thanks everyone! #singapore🇸🇬 #moneyfm893 #sphradio #missworld2016 #stephaniedelvalle #puertorico🇵🇷 #weekendmorning #cockatoomedia #esports #asiangames #vanmediagroup #cnn #mccain #aretha
"¡Nunca dejas de ser Miss Mundo! Ha sido un gran honor ser parte de esto y ha sido maravilloso saber que cientos de miles de personas se beneficiarán del resultado", añadió Stephanie sobre la actividad que beneficiará a la Institución Sian Shay, que provee servicios médicos a adultos mayores.