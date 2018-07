5 deportistas que salieron del closet sin importar las consecuencias

Happy National #ComingOut Day! Join me and @HumanRightsCampaign and be proud to live your truth. By sharing your story, you are changing hearts and minds across the country and around the world. Learn more at hrc.im/ComingOutDay #ComingOutDay #NCOD #LGBTQ #LGBT #Out #Pride

A post shared by Michael Sam (@mikeysam52) on Oct 11, 2016 at 5:38am PDT