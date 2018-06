Las imágenes de los niños separados de sus padres en la frontera y lo que puedes hacer para ayudarlos

To all of the people on my timeline not properly utilizing their frontal lobes to critically think for themselves, are NOT employing empathy nor embracing their humanity, please read: – This is no longer about politics or pointing blame on any one leader- this is about children experiencing even more generational trauma after fleeing countries already being exploited by superpowers like America. This runs much much deeper and should not be US vs THEM because of a system in need of fixing. We are all human beings. – These are helpless children. That will now struggle with PTSD and are TRAUMATIZED. Not to mention all of the children experiencing SEXUAL ABUSE at these CAMPS. Desperate parents fleeing desperate situations created by The United States and other Superpowers. – This is a systemic issue of oppression based on this capitalistic system held in place by elite fucks – See how you can HELP rather than sitting back with a smile saying "Stupid liberals" or "Well they should just come here legally" – More ways we can ALL help to come. If you think what is happening is okay and is justified by politics or religion, know that the world is watching your ignorance and that this will NOT be forgotten! WE FUCKING SEE YOU!

A post shared by Samantha Otero✨•🇵🇷 (@holisticsamantha) on Jun 20, 2018 at 8:03am PDT