Instagram vs. la realidad, esta blogger mostró lo que muchas queremos esconder
Amamos que nuestro cuerpo no sea perfecto
Por redacción Nueva Mujer
Instagram es la red social de las imágenes bonitas por excelencia. A través de ella vemos una cara más amable del mundo, aunque ha sido criticada por maquillar demasiado la realidad, es un hecho que también se ha convertido en una plataforma a través de la cual miles de mujeres han logrado el empoderamiento.
Movimientos de mujeres dispuestas a mostrar su celulitis y modelos plus size en traje de baño son sólo algunos ejemplos de lo que la red social de las fotografías ha conseguido. Hace algunos meses un joven mostraba, a través, de un GIF, cómo el cuerpo puede sufrir modificaciones gracias al uso de la luz. Ahora, una mujer retrata cómo la postura modifica todo en una imagen.
La usuaria @imrececen tiene un cuerpo espectacular, a través de su cuenta relata algunas de sus rutinas de ejercicio, pero también su lucha por la auto aceptación. En una de sus imágenes se ve un comparativo de cuando comía mil 200 calorías y se sentía insegura, ahora, con seis kilos más tiene más confianza en ella misma.
💡THE DIFFERENCE LIGHTING CAN MAKE!💡Do you ever feel pretty happy with your body one moment, but then you see yourself in different lighting and suddenly those happy feelings fade away and insecurity hits you?😔 NOT NECESSARY AT ALL!🙅🏻 . Let me tell you one thing; it's 100% normal that your body looks different when the lighting changes. It happens to all of us since we simply can't bring that "perfect" lighting around with us. The reason why it seems like all "insta models" do look "amazing" all the time is just cause they only post pictures with lighting that they like🤷🏻♀️ . I like my body equally in these pictures, simply cause both are my body and both are beautiful💕 Ok except for the fact that my eyes make me look like a demon on the left😅 It's probably cause I'd died from flexing too hard😂 . I used to get upset if my abs didn't show in pics but now I know it's just simple physics. In the left picture there's an artificial light shining so bright that most shades dissapear💡 on the right there's only natural light leaving room for shades which give that definition💁🏻 . Whether or not your definition will show is all about the brightness and angle of the light source!!!💡☀️ . Know that your body is beautiful in all lights, all shapes, all colors and just all everything! Own your body for it's the only one you'll ever have!❤ . Oh and for the caption obviouses; yes these are different pictures but they were taken at the same time of the day. I'm flexing in both and my pose is the same. As far as it's possible to stand exactly the same way though😅 Sadly I don't have an assistant so I really did have to move myself to turn on that light💡 🤷🏻♀️ . Anyway, to all my lovely girls who think they need to be perfect all the time; YOU ALREADY ARE! Abs or no abs, big butt or small butt, tiny or tall, you are beautiful!❤ You don't need that perfect lighting🙅🏻 GO SHINE YOUR OWN LIGHT!✨💕 WHO'S READY TO SHINE??🙋🏻🙋🏼🙋🏽 TAG YOUR SHINE BUDDY!👯
En otra de sus fotografías se ve un comparativo de sus piernas y cómo la postura puede transformar completamente la forma en la que luce. "Sé que algunas personas están hartas de las imágenes 'reales', así que pensé que estaría bien probar una nueva. Esta me pareció especialmente graciosa, junto a la piscina. Instagram vs. realidad".
En su post relata cómo es completamente normal que un cuerpo se 'deforme' cuando se le ejerce presión y que eso no significa que tengas sobrepeso o que no te cuides.
‼️DIFFERENT KIND OF "KEEP IT REAL"‼️ I know some people are all done with the "keep it real" pictures so I thought I'd try a new one😅 I find this one kinda hilarious🙈chilling by the pool instagram vs real life👙 . Anyone familiar with the concept of having all "normal" legs when you're standing but as soon as you sit down they transform into huge piles of meat?🍖😂 Why is it that those 2 sticks we use to walk expand to the size of Texas whenever they touch a chair?😅 . This is the most NORMAL thing ever yet us girls seem to be so self conscious about it😔 Hello! Your legs are being pushed against a surface, they are supposed to expand! This doesn't mean you're fat🙅🏻 Even muscle will just look like a huge shapeless pile of meat when there's no flexing involved🍖 If you don't want your legs to expand maybe invest in stone legs!⛰⛏ I'd choose marble ones💁🏻😂 . We've just lost touch with reality because on the internet all we see are those freaking hot dog legs🌭 I am guilty of posting those too! Yet even I wondered on my last vacay why my legs were so "big" when I sat down. 😅 . Thought I'd take a good comparison pic and I'm pretty sure I've got a hernia now😅 Creating that thighgap & skinny legs feel was real hard😵 I had to arch my back like crazy, hold my legs up (serious ab work was involved) and had to sit on the edge of the pool which caused me to almost fall. Both my camera & I would have drowned in the sadness of insta perfection (I would survive the water though, I can swim!🙆🏻) To people who do sit like this in real life; I admire your core strenght & willpower! . Yep, that's the truth behind poolside hotdog pics. Truth be told I'd much rather sit like that right pic whilst enjoying an actual hotdog🌭 What is your fave poolside snack? Kinda wanted to hold a piece of watermelon whilst taking this but it turns out that's only for advanced instagram posing😅 I couldn't hold myself up, flex them abs, hold a watermelon & take pics at the same time😂 Guess I better start practicing for my next vacay!💁🏻 . Ps. I don't think there's anything wrong with the way my legs look in the pic on the right. Just showing you the difference! 🌭 vs 🍖 = both yummy🙆🏻
