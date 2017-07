LETS TALK HIP DIPS!!! I didn't even know these were a thing until @sjamesfit made a post about them! In recent years, proportionate hour glass bodies have been glamorized in the media heavily.. but I have realized that I will never have a perfect hour-glass shape because I have very prominent hip dips (even though I do carry more fat in my lower body). There's absolutely nothing wrong with it, but it is one of those things I don't absolutely love about my body. However, I accept it and i'm learning to love all my imperfections because that's what makes us human 🖤 #embracethedips #fitness #fitspo #weightloss #fitspiration #fitnessmotivation #hipdips #gymshark #gymsharkwomen #tgit

A post shared by jennn. (@jenneydoll) on May 4, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT