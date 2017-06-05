Es madre de 6 hijos y muestra orgullosa su cuerpo con estrías
Busca dar un mensaje de aceptación a todas las mujeres
Por redacción Nueva Mujer
Es un hecho que muchas de nosotras nos hemos sentido mal por la forma en la que luce nuestro cuerpo, nos hemos castigado por no ser perfectas, por no tener una piel tersa y suave como la de las modelos. Si te convertiste en mamá y aparecieron las estrías, la situación no parece mejorar, pues en algunos casos el embarazo hace que aparezcan.
Sharny es madre de seis hijos, luce radiante y hermosa, ama a sus hijos, cuida de su alimentación y buscar ser un ejemplo positivo para ellos, pero no se sentía bien con las estrías que sus embarazos dejaron en ella.
A través de Instagram revela que no era capaz de usar traje de baño pues odiaba la forma en la que lucía su cuerpo hasta que un día escuchó a su esposo expresar que esas líneas marcadas en su vientre representaban la fortaleza y el amor incondicional que una madre siente por sus hijos. Señalaba que las estrías eran el resultado de dar vida y que eso lo hacían amarla más.
En es momento, cuando ella escuchó a su esposo, entendió que lo que ella había odiado por tanto tiempo para su pareja era una señal de amor. Por primera vez sintió amor por sus estrías, porque eran un símbolo de amor hacia sus hijos. "Sentí amor, orgullo y amor por mí misma".
Cuando entendió que su cuerpo era más que unas marcas, quiso amarse más, cuidarse más y en lugar de sentir odio por la forma en la que lucía, sintió amor, mucho amor por ella misma.
I used to not see the point in exercise because my body was covered in stretch marks. 'what's the point in having a great body if I will never wear a bikini' I'd think. If I was ever invited to the beach or a pool party, I'd always decline. On the odd occasion I couldn't avoid it, I'd stay inside, helping with the food or the cleaning. I would only wear board shorts and t-shirts. I wished so hard that I could one day wear a bikini. Then one day I overheard my loving husband explaining to a bunch of his friends why he thought stretch marks were beautiful. They were a sign of being a woman. They are a result of the great love a mother has, that she would scar her own body to bring a child to life... on and on he explained and the more he talked, the more I got it. I had hated myself for the very reasons he loved me. My body wasn't ruined or disgusting, it had transformed from a selfish girls body into a selfless mothers body and the scars were a symbol of that transition. A daily reminder that I was a mother. I looked at my stretch marks and I felt pride. I felt love. The love of my husband and the love of my children. Each one of them had been nurtured and lived behind those scars for 9 months. I felt pride. I felt love. I felt love for myself. The craziest thing was that when I started to love myself for what I had now, the body I had now, I began to treat myself better. I WANTED to eat healthy. I WANTED to exercise, I WANTED to do the things I loved. Just by changing the way I looked at myself with love and pride instead of hate, I had found the effortless motivation to care for my body. Because of this tiny little shift in mindset, magic happened... I got the body I had always dreamed of. The bikini body that I thought was not ever going to be possible for me after being covered in stretch marks, It has became a reality for me. It started though, with me loving myself first. Being grateful for what I had, not wishing for something better. 👉[see comments for more]👈
Stretch marks, I used to hate them. Seal showed us that scars are beautiful. They tell a story. They are unique. My scar story is that I carried 6 babies in my body. That's 4 and a half years of my life I spent pregnant. How can I possibly hate myself for that? What's your scar story? (share your photos with pride!) #scarstories #stretchmarks #scars #travellingfamily #nofilter #travelphotography #thekiesers #youtube #wanderlust #nomad http://sharnyandjulius.com/fitmum
