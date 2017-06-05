Busca dar un mensaje de aceptación a todas las mujeres

Es un hecho que muchas de nosotras nos hemos sentido mal por la forma en la que luce nuestro cuerpo, nos hemos castigado por no ser perfectas, por no tener una piel tersa y suave como la de las modelos. Si te convertiste en mamá y aparecieron las estrías, la situación no parece mejorar, pues en algunos casos el embarazo hace que aparezcan.

Sharny es madre de seis hijos, luce radiante y hermosa, ama a sus hijos, cuida de su alimentación y buscar ser un ejemplo positivo para ellos, pero no se sentía bien con las estrías que sus embarazos dejaron en ella.

A través de Instagram revela que no era capaz de usar traje de baño pues odiaba la forma en la que lucía su cuerpo hasta que un día escuchó a su esposo expresar que esas líneas marcadas en su vientre representaban la fortaleza y el amor incondicional que una madre siente por sus hijos. Señalaba que las estrías eran el resultado de dar vida y que eso lo hacían amarla más.

En es momento, cuando ella escuchó a su esposo, entendió que lo que ella había odiado por tanto tiempo para su pareja era una señal de amor. Por primera vez sintió amor por sus estrías, porque eran un símbolo de amor hacia sus hijos. "Sentí amor, orgullo y amor por mí misma".

Cuando entendió que su cuerpo era más que unas marcas, quiso amarse más, cuidarse más y en lugar de sentir odio por la forma en la que lucía, sintió amor, mucho amor por ella misma.

