Cassandra De Pecol, la primera mujer en visitar casi todos los países del mundo
Este 2017 terminará su viaje, le faltan muy pocos países. ¡Mira parte de sus increíbles fotos!
¿Tu sueño siempre ha sido viajar por el mundo y visitar muchos países? Pues Cassandra De Pecol hizo este sueño una realidad, de hecho, está en camino de convertirse en la primera mujer en visitar los 196 países que hay en el planeta.
La aventura comenzó en julio de 2015 y se llama 'Expedition 196'. Cassandra viaja como embajadora de paz por parte del Instituto Internacional por la Paz. Hasta ahora ha visitado 181 países y tiene solo 40 días para romper el récord Guinnes y convertirse en la primera mujer en visitar todos las naciones del mundo y también la más veloz.
Sí, el viaje ha sido costoso, pero afortunadamente Cassandra es apoyada por diversos patrocinadores y ha podido seguir viajando sin detenerse.
¿Quién se anima a seguir los pasos de Cassandra?
Camboya
Libia
Túnez
Being a traveler who likes to venture into countries with no preconceptions and an open mind, I'll admit that I was a little nervous about going to a place that's experienced as much turmoil as France and Lebanon in the past several months, just based off of the news. I knew nothing about Tunisia, other than it being a country in North Africa, and I wanted to keep it that way, hoping that I'd learn more about its beauty and history from the local people and a pair of open eyes. I chose to go two days without internet in order to fully immerse myself in the way of life here. I boarded a 14 hour ferry with Italians and Tunisians who either spoke Italian, French or Arabic. Upon disembarking, I was alone in the streets of #Tunis, not knowing the language and on a whole new continent. But I had confidence in myself and trust in the goodness of the people. • • • Tunisia has made it to my top 5 favorite countries I've ever been to. It blew me away with its beauty, allure, kind-hearted and helpful people and safety factor being a woman traveling alone. I felt 100% comfortable here. Tourism is really hurting here after the recent ISIS attacks, but despite this, people need not be afraid of traveling to these countries based off what they hear on the news. Fear is something I'm leaving at the door from here on out. • • • #Expedition196 #PeaceThroughTourism #EveryCountryInTheWorld #Tunisia
Dominica
Panamá
Education isn't something you can finish. - Issac Asimov • • • I left college with only a semester left to go in order to graduate. To this day, people tell me to "finish". When I ask them why, they tell me one of the following, "to get that piece of paper", "to say you did", "to get a job (to work for someone else)", "just because". But never is it a good enough reason for me to finish. The things I've learned in my travels to over 85 countries across 6 continents in my life, have opened up my eyes to an educational experience that college never exposed me to. I could never imagine quitting this Expedition to pay 16k for a piece a paper. Because at the end of the day, that piece of paper would buy me nothing but a frame on my wall. What the end of this Expedition will bring me is far more than what a degree would. College might not be for everyone, especially if you have something greater in mind. Just know to follow your excitement, forge your own path, and with enough determination and persistence, success will come. 🌏 • • • #Expedition196 #PeaceThroughTourism #EveryCountryInTheWorld #Panama
Kazakhstan
“Courage is being scared to death, but saddling up anyway.” - John Wayne • • • Can't WAIT to share with you guys where I am at the moment. But for now, here's a photo of me in my #happyplace in the mountains of #Kazakhstan last week 🤘🏼 • • • #Expedition196 #PeaceThroughTourism #EveryCountryInTheWorld
Dubai
Tajikistan
