"Perfect" never exceeds expectation. It doesn't allow us to reach our full potential. May we be confident and have love for who we are, but, in all that we are passionate about, may we always remember that Good is the enemy of GREAT. Don't settle. I’m so honored to join a campaign that’s committed to pushing these boundaries for women. Thank you @reebokwomen for creating such an inspiring message of female empowerment - I’m so excited to be a part of it! #PerfectNever #BeMoreHuman #TeamReebok @reebok #ad

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Oct 4, 2016 at 6:57am PDT