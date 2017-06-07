Salud

El extraño caso de la mujer que tiene dos tonos de piel por absorber a su gemela

La extraña condición genética de la mujer, hace que tenga dos colores en su piel.

La modelo estadounidense Taylor Muhl siempre tuvo dos tonos de piel y nunca se cuestionó esto hasta que vio un documental donde identificaban su patología como quimerismo, producto de la absorción de un gemelo en el útero materno.

Fue así como la cantante se enteró no sólo de que tenía una hermana, sino que también, podría haber tenido una gemela.

 

Según indicó a Daily Mail, Muhl siempre intuyó que podría haber tenido una gemela. "Cuando tenía seis años siempre le preguntaba a mi mamá si tuve alguna hermana gemela, pero ella siempre se mostró tan confundida al respecto", expresó.

Ahora, lo del tono de su piel es lo que identifica este síndrome de manera superficial, pero lo cierto es que la mujer además, posee dos ADN y dos sistemas inmunes, tal como si fuera dos personas en una. 

My secret is... I AM MY OWN TWIN! I have a genetic condition called, Chimersim. I'm a fraternal twin who absorbed my twin sister in the womb. I carry my sister's genetic make up within my own body, which is the second color skin pigmentation on my torso. There's only 100 cases documented in the world at this time. I'm on a mission to spread Human Chimera awareness and what it can entail. To hear the full details about my condition and story watch today's episode of @thedoctorstv on @cbstv (LA) at 2:00pm. This photo was shot outdoors in natural light by the amazing @jimjordanphotography I felt it was important to show my entire physical demarcation. Being in the entertainment business there's an overwhelming amount of pressure to appear perfect. I hope by showing my own imperfections, I can now inspire others with imperfections, to love themselves unconditionally and know they're beautiful just the way they are! #taylormuhl #humanchimera

Una publicación compartida de Taylor Muhl (@taylormuhl) el 24 de Mar de 2017 a la(s) 12:03 PDT

