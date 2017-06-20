5 asanas de yoga que te ayudarán a combatir los horribles dolores premenstruales
Los dolores menstruales pueden desaparecer si eres constante y disciplinada con estos ejercicios.
Por Dayana Alvino
Uno de las cosas que más detestamos de menstruar son los horribles dolores premenstruales. Sí, esos que hacen que mes con mes levantarnos de la cama sea un enorme suplicio. Afortunadamente, hacer yoga es una de las formas naturales más efectivas que tenemos para combatir los cólicos.
De acuerdo con una nueva revisión de estudios publicada en el Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, hacer yoga sí ayuda a reducir la severidad de los cólicos, así como los síntomas (tanto físicos como mentales) del síndrome premenstrual y del síndrome de ovario poliquístico, entre otros padecimientos.
Si tú sufres de cólicos y ya estás cansada de ellos, a continuación te presentamos algunas asanas de yoga que te ayudarán a combatir los dolores premenstruales de una vez por todas.
Janu Sirsasana
We are flowing right along and tomorrow is day 1️⃣1️⃣ of #equinoxyoga21. We are basically at the halfway point and tomorrow we will be practicing Janu Sirsasana A, B or C. 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 In the video above I show all three versions in order. Be sure to practice both sides of whichever version you choose! I also want to remind you that if you are working on cultivating strength, practice a jump through between each before moving on to the next pose. ‼️‼️‼️ Some things to keep in mind: 👉🏼 Be sure to be conscious of square hips. If you are new to this pose, it's easy to let the hip rotate backwards on the side in which the leg pulls in. 👉🏼 Version B can be more intense than version A if you focus on pressing the knee towards the floor while hips are suspended. 👉🏼 If you are not familiar with version C, you don't have to do it. If it is a goal of yours and you want to try, maybe skip the forward fold part and just work on externally rotating the heel towards the sky. Let your hands take some of the weight out of your seat so that you don't stress your metatarsal or knee trying this for the first few (or many) times. Janu Sirsasana C can be a slow build! Have patience! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 ⭐️Hosts 👉🏼 @ericarinyoga @vesna108 @helen_garner_yoga @gesticulate @cat_shanti @sonertnp ⭐️Sponsors 🙏🏼👉🏼 @liforme @zionsdenapparel @justlivebrand @mymalanecklace @fashionverdictsport @mettadali @anjaly_tlv
Esta posición te ayudará a combatir los síntomas del SPM gracias a que estiras la columna vertebral, los músculos isquiotibiales (que se encuentran en la parte trasera de tu pierna) y la ingle. Además, calma el cerebro y es buena para aliviar la depresión leve.
Shalabasana
Salabhasana A and B (Locust Pose) from the Ashtanga second series. - Two of my favorite backbends and heart openers. They are placed perfectly, right before the deeper backbends of the second series, to warm up the back body. All I can say is Krishnamacharya and Guruji knew what they were doing and that I'm incredibly grateful for the endless wisdom of this practice. 🙏🏻❤️ #ashtangagotyourback
La popularmente postura de la Langosta te ayudará debido a que al realizarla masajearás tu abdomen y los órganos reproductivos. Mientras la efectúes recuerda respirar lo más profundamente que te sea posible.
Ustrasana
En esta posición estirarás la parte delantera del cuerpo, los tobillos, muslos y la ingle. Así mismo, tu abdomen se abrirá, los músculos de tu espalda se fortalecerán y mejorará tu postura. Todo ello es benéfico para combatir los cólicos.
Pavanamuktasana
I could stay in this posture for days. It's 💯% my go-to when I have any funkiness in my belly or when my lower back doesn't feel so hot. The 38th posture in The #classic84asanas series, Wind-removing pose (Pavanamuktasana in Sanskrit) massages the organs of the abdomen and also eases tension that occurs in the area of the belly and lower back. •hold each part of the pose for 30 seconds and take nice BIG breaths. Clears you out 🙈 and lines ya up➖from the inside out. 😉 #ONE #one1hotyoga #windremovingpose #pavanamuktasana #yoga #classic84asanas #th84project #hotyoga #hotvinyasa #igyoga #igyogafam #marthasvineyard #mv #statebeach #saltseasun #weloveourstudents #keepingitreal #onepostureatatime #weareone
Una postura que te ayudará a aumentar la flexibilidad de la columna, caderas y piernas. Si cuando te duele el vientre te colocas en posición de feto, entenderás por qué la Pavanamuktasana es excelente para aliviar el dolor premenstrual.
Supta Padangusthasana
This morning's hip/hamstring portion of my practice. I'm in love with my new "studio" #yoga #hipopeners #hamstringstretch #morningyogapractice #compasspose #parivrttasuryayantrasana #lizardpose #utthanpristhasana #splits #hanumanasana #suptapadangusthasana #ashtanga #yogaeverydamnday #practicepracticepractice
Gracias a esta postura lograrás estirar los músculos flexores de la cadera, fortalecer los de la espalda y estirar la ingle. La asana también es buena para aliviar la fatiga, ansiedad y, claro, las molestias menstruales.
