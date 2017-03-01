Actores de 'Moonlight' realizan sensual sesión de fotos para Calvin Klein
Mahershala Ali, Trevante Rhodes y Ashton Sanders son los nuevos reyes de la marca de ropa interior masculina.
Muy buen ojo tuvieron los creativos de Calvin Klein, al poner entre sus rostros a los ganadores el Oscar a la mejor película, 'Moonlight'.
Mahershala Ali (Oscar también al Mejor Actor de Reparto, y primer intérprete musulmán en conseguir una estatuílla), Ashton Sanders (el protagonista, de adolescente), Trevante Rhodes (el protagonista, de adulto) y Alex Hibbert (Chiron, de niño), son los protagonistas de la última sesión de fotos de la firma de ropa interior masculina, para la temporada de verano.
DESCUBRE MÁS
- Los fabulosos vestidos de Emma Stone en 'La La Land'
- Las 4 claves para terminar con el apego y alcanzar la felicidad según los budistas
- No creerás desde qué edad las mujeres comienzan a sentirse menos capaces que los hombres
Con mucha sensualidad y masculinidad, los actores mostraron sus cuerpos perfectos con poca ropa para el lente de Willy Vanderperre.
The art of the cool: “I just met Raf and I almost fainted, man. Really. I’ve been a fan of his since I was in the 10th grade. He just looked me up and down, then he nodded, like, ‘I like your look.’ I almost passed out.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ —Fashion fan @ashtondsanders, here in the Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre.
Future so bright: “It’s only a shame that this isn’t a franchise. It would be so great to get everyone back together. I did have the idea that we do a prequel, though. It’d be called Sunlight.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ —The Academy Award-winning @mahershalaali on a prequel America could get behind, wearing the 100% Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre.
Star power: For nearly 20 years @MahershalaAli has toiled in television and film—or, as he put it, “working 16 years to be an overnight sensation." ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ —Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, wearing the 100% Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre.
Shine on: “It’s just like the attitude,” Alex says of his love of clothes, “the personality. Like, it can be like me―dark inside and bright outside.” ⠀ ―12 year-old talent on the rise Alex Hibbert, wearing the 100% Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt. ⠀ ⠀ The Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre.
Introducing the Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre. ⠀ “I’m realizing I have to be careful what I put out there…because everything I’ve wished for is happening.” ⠀ —reflecting on his cast’s Best Picture win, the inimitable @ashtondsanders, pictured here wearing the Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief.
TE RECOMENDAMOS EN IMÁGENES
10 lecciones de vida del Dalai Lama que jamás debes olvidar