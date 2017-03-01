Moda

Actores de 'Moonlight' realizan sensual sesión de fotos para Calvin Klein

Mahershala Ali, Trevante Rhodes y Ashton Sanders son los nuevos reyes de la marca de ropa interior masculina.

Muy buen ojo tuvieron los creativos de Calvin Klein, al poner entre sus rostros a los ganadores el Oscar a la mejor película, 'Moonlight'.

Mahershala Ali (Oscar también al Mejor Actor de Reparto, y primer intérprete musulmán en conseguir una estatuílla), Ashton Sanders (el protagonista, de adolescente), Trevante Rhodes (el protagonista, de adulto) y Alex Hibbert (Chiron, de niño), son los protagonistas de la última sesión de fotos de la firma de ropa interior masculina, para la temporada de verano.

Con mucha sensualidad y masculinidad, los actores mostraron sus cuerpos perfectos con poca ropa para el lente de Willy Vanderperre.

 

