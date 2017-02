#PGTShirtSeries: Dedicated to the women who inspire us. Our Fall 2017 T-Shirts are now available on prabalgurung.com at the link in our bio. For every t-shirt purchased, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to @plannedparenthood, @aclu_nationwide and our foundation @sfnepal. #Repost @HuffingtonPost #femininitywithabite #pgnyfw #pgworld

A post shared by Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung) on Feb 20, 2017 at 10:52am PST