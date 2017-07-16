¿Qué celebridad sería tu novio ideal con base en tu signo zodiacal?
Es divertido imaginar que Ryan Reynolds pudiera ser tu novio.
Por redacción Nueva Mujer
Sí, sabemos que este post es absurdamente poco realista. Que las probabilidades de que conozcas a Ryan Gosling en una cafetería son...mmm... muy escazas. Sin embargo, no nos puedes negar que más de una vez has fantaseado con que alguno de los galanes de Hollywood sea tu novio.
Entonces, ¿qué pasaría si tu fantasía se pudiera hacer realidad? ¿Qué celebridad sería tu novio ideal con base en tu signo zodiacal? Veamos.
Aries
El signo con el que eres compatible es Leo. Necesitas a un hombre fuerte, alguien que te haga sentir querida, pero no hostigada. Chris Hemsworth o Ben Affleck serían ideales para ti.
Tauro
Deberías salir con un Capricornio. Él te daría seguridad (en todos los sentidos que te importan). Ambos aman las mismas cosas. ¿Tus opciones? Bradley Cooper o Jude Law.
Géminis
Aries es tu signo complemento. Su inteligencia te enloquecería y además él tendría el mismo entusiasmo por la vida que tú. James Franco y Michael Fassbender nacieron bajo esta estrella.
Cáncer
Tu chico perfecto es signo Tauro. Te encantan los hombres leales, capaces de encantar a todo el mundo y con sentido del humor. Channing Tatum o Jamie Dornan serían afortunados de tenerte.
Leo
Sagitario sería tu complemento. Juntos "moverían montañas" y vivirían muchas aventuras. A ti te encanta divertirte, y por ello Brad Pitt o Jake Gyllenhaal serían tu novio ideal.
Virgo
Deberías salir con un Cáncer. Necesitas a alguien en quien puedas creer, que te apoye y te haga sentir que te necesita. Sam Claflin o Tom Cruise soportarían muy bien tu carácter.
Libra
Géminis, tu pareja ideal. Alguien de este signo puede ayudarte a ser más traviesa, además haría que el tiempo a su lado fuera el más entretenido. Tendrías que conquistar a Chris Pratt o Colin Farrell.
Escorpión
Te vendría bien salir con un Piscis. Los chicos de este signo suele ser un alma vieja, por ende sabios y de personalidad intrigante. Adam Levine o Daniel Craig te tratarían muy bien.
Sagitario
Acuario es el signo perfecto para ti. Eres una persona espontánea, amante de la libertad y valiente. Tú y Joseph Gordon-Levitt o Tom Hiddleston podrían vivir una vida estupenda.
Capricornio
Deberías salir con un Virgo. Los capricornianos son ambiciosos, por eso es que necesitas a alguien que pueda pensar con claridad, práctico y ordenado. Así son Chris Pine y Tom Hardy.
Acuario
Libra es tu complemento. Ellos son pensadores curiosos, nunca te agobiarán. Por si eso no fuera poco, te dará el mejor sexo de tu vida. Ryan Reynolds y Hugh Jackman son tus opciones perfectas.
Piscis
Te vendría bien alguien de signo Escorpión. Suelen ser leales, apasionados y el mundo los adora. Su fuerza te ayudará a cumplir tus deseos para que brilles. ¿Tu novio ideal? Leo DiCaprio o Ryan Gosling.
¿Te gustaron tus opciones?
