Horóscopos

¿Qué celebridad sería tu novio ideal con base en tu signo zodiacal?

Es divertido imaginar que Ryan Reynolds pudiera ser tu novio.

¿Qué celebridad sería tu novio ideal con base en tu signo zodiacal?
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google

Por redacción Nueva Mujer

Sí, sabemos que este post es absurdamente poco realista. Que las probabilidades de que conozcas a Ryan Gosling en una cafetería son...mmm... muy escazas. Sin embargo, no nos puedes negar que más de una vez has fantaseado con que alguno de los galanes de Hollywood sea tu novio.

Entonces, ¿qué pasaría si tu fantasía se pudiera hacer realidad? ¿Qué celebridad sería tu novio ideal con base en tu signo zodiacal? Veamos.

Aries

El signo con el que eres compatible es Leo. Necesitas a un hombre fuerte, alguien que te haga sentir querida, pero no hostigada. Chris Hemsworth o Ben Affleck serían ideales para ti.

#benaffleck

Una publicación compartida de @_ben_affleckfanpage el 16 de Jul de 2017 a la(s) 8:10 PDT

Tauro

Deberías salir con un Capricornio. Él te daría seguridad (en todos los sentidos que te importan). Ambos aman las mismas cosas. ¿Tus opciones? Bradley Cooper o Jude Law.

Good morning! ☀️💕 #BradleyCooper

Una publicación compartida de Bradley Cooper (@bradleycooper_original) el 2 de Abr de 2017 a la(s) 6:07 PDT

'Холодная гора' 2003 Жанр: драма, мелодрама, приключения Режиссёр: Энтони Мингелла В главных ролях: Джуд Лоу, Николь Кидман, Рене Зеллвегер Продолжительность: 2:28 Один из моих любимых фильмов про любовь! Великолепный актерский дуэт, в лице Николь Кидман и Джуда Лоу! А также прекрасная Рене Зеллвегер, которая собрала все награды за лучшую женскую роль второго плана в этом фильме! А еще хочется отметить декорации и необыкновенную музыку! Всем романтикам рекомендую к просмотру!. #coldmountain #movie #cinemareview #cinema #myfavoritefilm #followme #bestpicture #oscars #oscars2004 #goldenglobes #bafta #anthonyminghella #judelaw #nicolekidman #reneezellweger #gabrielyared #холоднаягора #кино

Una publicación compartida de Your favorite film🎬🎥📹 (@cinema_review135) el 16 de Jul de 2017 a la(s) 6:22 PDT

Géminis

Aries es tu signo complemento. Su inteligencia te enloquecería y además él tendría el mismo entusiasmo por la vida que tú. James Franco y Michael Fassbender nacieron bajo esta estrella.

He literally makes me wanna cry 😩 he's ugh , soooo damn perfect 😉🚬🔥 #jamesfranco

Una publicación compartida de Laila 🌹 (@_laila_22) el 14 de Jul de 2017 a la(s) 11:07 PDT

MÁS: Horóscopo del amor: estos son los signos más compatibles entre sí

Cáncer

Tu chico perfecto es signo Tauro. Te encantan los hombres leales, capaces de encantar a todo el mundo y con sentido del humor. Channing Tatum o Jamie Dornan serían afortunados de tenerte.

Hello everyone😁 #jamiedornan #teamdornan

Una publicación compartida de Jamie Dornan (@jamiedornanfanpagee) el 16 de Jul de 2017 a la(s) 4:33 PDT

Leo

Sagitario sería tu complemento. Juntos "moverían montañas" y vivirían muchas aventuras. A ti te encanta divertirte, y por ello Brad Pitt o Jake Gyllenhaal serían tu novio ideal.

Virgo

Deberías salir con un Cáncer. Necesitas a alguien en quien puedas creer, que te apoye y te haga sentir que te necesita. Sam Claflin o Tom Cruise soportarían muy bien tu carácter.

@samclaflin for @sidmagazine from the #archives with @kenny_makeup and @sylvesteryiu #armani #samclaflin #fashionshoot

Una publicación compartida de Paul Farnham (@paulfarnham) el 11 de Jul de 2017 a la(s) 5:41 PDT

MÁS: El horóscopo de los celos: estos son los signos más celosos del zodiaco

Libra

Géminis, tu pareja ideal. Alguien de este signo puede ayudarte a ser más traviesa, además haría que el tiempo a su lado fuera el más entretenido. Tendrías que conquistar a Chris Pratt o Colin Farrell.

Escorpión

Te vendría bien salir con un Piscis. Los chicos de este signo suele ser un alma vieja, por ende sabios y de personalidad intrigante. Adam Levine o Daniel Craig te tratarían muy bien.

He's so cute oml 💕💕💕💕 #nbcthevoice #adamlevine #shevine #adam #maroon5

Una publicación compartida de levine-tray (@hisloststars) el 16 de Jul de 2017 a la(s) 11:55 PDT

Vença suas dificuldades com classe!! . . . . (Photo: Daniel Craig; 007) . #homemdeclasse #DanielCraig #007 #Gentlemen #cinema ....

Una publicación compartida de Filipe Mateus (@filmateus) el 16 de Jul de 2017 a la(s) 10:14 PDT

Sagitario

Acuario es el signo perfecto para ti. Eres una persona espontánea, amante de la libertad y valiente. Tú y Joseph Gordon-Levitt o Tom Hiddleston podrían vivir una vida estupenda.

:)) #josephgordonlevitt #10thingsihateaboutyou #inception #snowden #donjon #darkknight #500daysofsummer #hotguys #menwelike

Una publicación compartida de Men We Like (@men_we_like) el 7 de Jul de 2017 a la(s) 1:05 PDT

MÁS: La mejor forma de encender la pasión con tu pareja, según su signo del zodiaco

Capricornio

Deberías salir con un Virgo. Los capricornianos son ambiciosos, por eso es que necesitas a alguien que pueda pensar con claridad, práctico y ordenado. Así son Chris Pine y Tom Hardy.

#light #blue #suit #actor #chrispine

Una publicación compartida de MenStuff (@menstuff1) el 16 de Jul de 2017 a la(s) 10:29 PDT

Acuario

Libra es tu complemento. Ellos son pensadores curiosos, nunca te agobiarán. Por si eso no fuera poco, te dará el mejor sexo de tu vida. Ryan Reynolds y Hugh Jackman son tus opciones perfectas.

Look at this beautiful human being #hughjackman

Una publicación compartida de ᴍᴇʟɪsツ | ʜᴜɢᴇ ᴊᴀᴄᴋᴍᴀɴ 💦 (@ultrahugh) el 16 de Jul de 2017 a la(s) 1:32 PDT

Piscis

Te vendría bien alguien de signo Escorpión. Suelen ser leales, apasionados y el mundo los adora. Su fuerza te ayudará a cumplir tus deseos para que brilles. ¿Tu novio ideal? Leo DiCaprio o Ryan Gosling.

i'm sick at the moment due to some alleriges so i won't be posting much! i'll be back asap◡̈ #ryangosling

Una publicación compartida de ryan gosling fans (@ryangoslingz) el 16 de Jul de 2017 a la(s) 9:21 PDT

¿Te gustaron tus opciones?

TE RECOMENDAMOS EN VIDEO: 

Usa el poder del incienso correctamente y descubre sus cualidades

Notas relacionadas

Ver más