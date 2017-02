@selenagomez with @theweeknd in Venice, Italy 🇮🇹 [January 30] 😍❤️❤️🙌🏻 #selenagomeztheweeknd❤️#selenagomez#wizardsofwaverlyplace#lheartawards#jelenaback#justinbieber#zayn#gigihadid#pillowtalk#she#beatfanarmy#selenators

A post shared by Selena Gomez News® (@s.elenator.s) on Jan 30, 2017 at 9:46am PST