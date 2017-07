WOMAN: Her eyes are like the arrows Shot from Cupid's bow Her smile like the canyons I've fallen deep below Her voice is like the sparrow That takes away my soul Her fingers like the silky yarn That keeps my body warm Her words are like a howlin wind Movin through the trees Her hair is like a field of flowers Blowin in the breeze Her hands are like a mothers song That put my heart at ease Her kiss is like a bright white shadow brings me to my knees And if I'd never prayed before A servant she has made I bow down at her temples door And pray that I be saved For I am just a lowly man All I've touched I set a blaze And she is like the endless ocean Washed over me in waves Forgiving all that I've abandoned And mends my aching heart She hangs her flag there high upon That broken marble arch Where once there was a great empire Stretched to the dark Defeated with one single blow My armies cease to march

A post shared by Chester Bennington (@chesterbe) on Apr 24, 2017 at 2:39pm PDT