Danny Jones es un joven originario de California que está causando sensación en redes sociales por medir más de dos metros y ser muy musculoso. Una usuaria de Twitter lo lanzó a la fama luego de compartir unas fotografías en las que que dice: "Esto no es un hombre, es un árbol".

Su Instagram está lleno de las rutinas que hace a diario, pero lo verdaderamente relevante es que este joven padeció sobrepeso y eso le ocasionaba un conflicto, razón por la que decidió poner manos a la obra y transformar su vida.

Usó su cuenta de Instagram para dar un inspirador mensaje en el que resaltó lo lejos que ha llegado en la transformación de su cuerpo gracias al ejercicio. Dijo que le tomó mucho tiempo ver cambios reales en su constitución corporal, que todo el tiempo tenía hambre, pero que ese sentimiento estaba relacionado con lo descontento que se sentía con su imagen.

Dijo también que se dio cuenta que no importaba cuánto ejercicio hiciera, mientras no lo combinó con una adecuada alimentación, no vio resultados positivos en su cuerpo.

