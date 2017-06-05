Instagram está enloqueciendo con el apuesto ‘hombre árbol’
Pasó de tener sobrepeso a ser una inspiración para miles de personas
Por redacción Nueva Mujer
Danny Jones es un joven originario de California que está causando sensación en redes sociales por medir más de dos metros y ser muy musculoso. Una usuaria de Twitter lo lanzó a la fama luego de compartir unas fotografías en las que que dice: "Esto no es un hombre, es un árbol".
Su Instagram está lleno de las rutinas que hace a diario, pero lo verdaderamente relevante es que este joven padeció sobrepeso y eso le ocasionaba un conflicto, razón por la que decidió poner manos a la obra y transformar su vida.
Usó su cuenta de Instagram para dar un inspirador mensaje en el que resaltó lo lejos que ha llegado en la transformación de su cuerpo gracias al ejercicio. Dijo que le tomó mucho tiempo ver cambios reales en su constitución corporal, que todo el tiempo tenía hambre, pero que ese sentimiento estaba relacionado con lo descontento que se sentía con su imagen.
Dijo también que se dio cuenta que no importaba cuánto ejercicio hiciera, mientras no lo combinó con una adecuada alimentación, no vio resultados positivos en su cuerpo.
For those of you that have been following me a while, you know that I like to share my progress photos from time to time. It's a good reminder to me of how far I've come and it motivates me (and hopefully you) to keep pushing and remember why I started this. - Do you know how long it took me to finally start seeing some noticeable differences in myself? A looooong time, longer than it should have. Lemme tell you why. - When I first started this journey (hate calling it that cuz it's so cliche sounding, but that's exactly what it is) I was hungry. And I'm not speaking in terms of hunger for food. I was unhappy with how I looked and how I felt. I wanted to walk shirtless on the beach with confidence. I wanted to be able to go to a pool party and make everyone do a double take. I wanted to feel good with how I looked. Don't get me wrong, I was never the type to let the disappointment in my physique prevent me from having fun and still going to the beach and pool parties. I just didn't feel great about myself when I did those things. I wanted more and I was going to do everything in my power to make a change. - But oh how quick we are to give up, make excuses and find reasons to quit. I would bust my ass in the gym and diet like a maniac for a week or two and I'd look in the mirror and see the exact same dude from a couple weeks ago looking back at me. Seemed like there was little to no change. So, I'd say "screw this, why am I killing myself with diet and training if it's making so little of a difference". And I'd quit until the next time I had a little more motivation to start all over. - Left: 280lbs. Working out hard 5-6 days a week at around 2-3 hours per workout. Little/no knowledge of nutrition. Right: 250lbs. (Not current) Working out hard 5-6 days a week at around 1-1.5 hours per workout. Daily calculated diet to help me reach my goals. It was at this time I FINALLY realized my body was undergoing some serious change. Granted, I made significant changes prior to this photo, but due to my overly self-critical nature, it took me forever to actually notice the positive change. My guess is 4 years between the two photos. - I've come a (continued in comments)
