El actor nació en Egipto, pero creció en Canadá

Desde que Disney decidió hacer las versiones live action de sus película más emblemáticas, los actores que han sido elegidos para darles vida, han estado en el foco de los reflectores, si no nos creen, pregúntenle a Emma Watson quien aumentó su popularidad luego de dar vida a Bella.

Aladdin tendrá su remake y para esta nueva versión que aún no tiene fecha de estreno, estará dirigida por Guy Ritchie y será protagonizada por Mena Massoud, un guapo y joven actor del que seguro escucharemos mucho más en los próximos meses y esto es algo de lo que debes saber sobre él.

Mena nació en El Cairo, Egipto, en septiembre de 1992, lo cual quiere decir que está por cumplir 26 años.

Aunque nació en Egipto, desde pequeño ha vivido y adoptado la nacionalidad canadiense.

'Spring has past, summer has gone and winter is here. And the song that I meant to sing remains unsung. I have spent my days stringing and unstringing my instrument.' A saying no one should carry the burden of. Play your instrument every single day - you'll only get better. New shots by the incredible @denisegrant1 Una publicación compartida de Mena Massoud (@menamassey) el 16 de Oct de 2016 a la(s) 10:04 PDT

El primer papel de gran importancia en su carrera será el de Aladdin, pero ha actuado en otras películas como What Happens Next, Americanistan, donde daba vida a Mohammed Ali y otras más.

Antes del anuncio de Disney, su cuenta de Instagram tenía sólo 4 mil seguidores, ahora supera los 25 mil.

Es fan del ejercicio y se ha sometido a un duro entrenamiento para marcar sus músculos y lucir espectacular en el inconfundible chaleco de Aladdin.

