Así quedó la muñeca de Emma Watson después de que artista 'reparara' su rostro

Los fans quedaron decepcionados al ver que la muñeca no se parecía en nada a Emma, pero esta vez seguro estarán encantados

Sí, es un hecho que la muñeca de Emma Watson, en su personaje de Bella no estaba rota, lo que sí ocurría es que tenía un nulo parecido con la actriz, lo que llegó a irritar a muchos seguidores de Emma. Necesitaba una 'reparación' urgente.

Fue el artista Noel Cruz, quien rediseñó el rostro de la muñeca y le dio un parecido idéntico, haciendo que parezca que se trata de la misma Emma Watson de carne y hueso. ¿No nos creen? Echen vistazo a su trabajo.

 

 

 

 

Aprende a estimular la percepción espiritual y divina

