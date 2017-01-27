Así quedó la muñeca de Emma Watson después de que artista 'reparara' su rostro
Los fans quedaron decepcionados al ver que la muñeca no se parecía en nada a Emma, pero esta vez seguro estarán encantados
Sí, es un hecho que la muñeca de Emma Watson, en su personaje de Bella no estaba rota, lo que sí ocurría es que tenía un nulo parecido con la actriz, lo que llegó a irritar a muchos seguidores de Emma. Necesitaba una 'reparación' urgente.
Fue el artista Noel Cruz, quien rediseñó el rostro de la muñeca y le dio un parecido idéntico, haciendo que parezca que se trata de la misma Emma Watson de carne y hueso. ¿No nos creen? Echen vistazo a su trabajo.
Custom repaint of Disney Store Emma Watson Belle doll...just a few more finishing touches to the hair. I appreciate all of your requests for a repainted version. The completed version will be on ebay . #art #actionfigure #barbiedoll #customdoll #customfigure #dollart #dollartist #dollrepainting #dollmakeover #dollcollector #hottoys #makeup #hairstyle #hairstyle #hairstyle #makeover #makeupartist #noelcruz #repaint #noelcruzdolls #beautyandthebeast #belle #emmawatson #disney #waltdisney
Now on ebay: Three day auction ends Sunday January 29th at 6:30 pm PST Custom repaint of Disney Store Emma Watson Belle doll I appreciate all of your requests for a repainted version. The completed version will be on ebay . #art #actionfigure #barbiedoll #customdoll #customfigure #dollart #dollartist #dollrepainting #dollmakeover #dollcollector #hottoys #makeup #hairstyle #hairstyle #hairstyle #makeover #makeupartist #noelcruz #repaint #noelcruzdolls #beautyandthebeast #belle #emmawatson #disney #waltdisney
