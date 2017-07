I was beautiful then, and I'm beautiful now. 2014 I decided to focus on bettering myself by making changes in my life with health, balance, endurance and consistency. You don't have to wait till the beginning of a new year to make resolutions for yourself. It's all about loving and taking care of the only body you will ever have... Cherish it, love it, embrace it.. Because when you do.. It begins to show. 😊 Goodbye 2014.. Who's excited for what we can accomplish in 2015?!! Let's do this!!!! 💪💪💪🎉🎊🎉

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Dec 31, 2014 at 7:48pm PST