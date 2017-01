How bout this Lollipop Surprise! 🍭 Even the most classic haircut can still have a party 🎉 I used all @kenraprofessional #neonmania colors for the #neonhairbattle -1st bleaching the hair with Simply and 20vol. -Shadow root with neon Violet -Babylites with neon Blue melted to charcoal -color melted the undercut with neon magenta, yellow, blue, violet (this created more times by blending together on the scalp . . . . . #kenraprofessional#cosmoprofbeauty #theunicorntribe #mermaidians #spectrumhair #americansalon #authentichairarmy #fuckinghair #behindthechair #utsumishears #framarint #candycolors #hotonbeauty #imallaboutdahair #hotbeautyvideos #hairvideosbystylists #hairstylisttribe #behindthechair

A video posted by Hairstylist • Huntington, CA (@bleachedandblown) on Dec 29, 2016 at 6:13pm PST