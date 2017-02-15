Top model defiende la lactancia materna con 'polémica' foto con su hija
La modelo es una férrea defensora de la lactancia materna a pesar de las críticas
Por Olivia O'Gam
La modelo Tamara Eclestone recientemente publicó dos imágenes amamantando a su hija y, como suele ocurrir cada vez que una famosa hace algo similar, le llovieron comentarios positivos por promover la lactancia materna, aunque también negativos por considerar que no es algo que deba mostrarse en público y mucho menos en redes sociales. También fue acusada de sexualizar la lactancia materna.
DESCUBRE MÁS
- Aléjate de las 'personas víricas' se están robando tu energía
- 7 consejos básicos para darle un buen uso a tu quincena y no adquirir más deudas
- 6 formas de tener una mente positiva y atraer el éxito
A través de un posteo en Instagram, Eclestone dejó clara cuál era su intención al mostrarse amantando a su pequeña hija Sofía: "La lactancia materna es una poderosa demostración de amor y nutrición, pero se ha vuelto tan normal ocultarlo. Quiero terminar con eso". También subrayó: "Me sorprende que el acto de amamantar a un niño genere tanto odio en tantas personas amargadas".
La modelo también estuvo de visita en el programa, 'Good Moorning Britain', en el que defendió la lactancia materna: "Nunca será incómodo algo tan natural. Pienso que es algo muy importante [la lactancia materna] y quiero que las futuras madres - y mi hija algún día - no sienta rechazo hacia ella o que la gente cuestione y haga un gran lío de la lactancia materna".
Finalmente, apuntó: "Si alguien quiere dar a su bebé un biberón en la noche, eso es totalmente su decisión por lo que simplemente no entiendo, cuando se está tratando de hacer lo mejor para su bebé, por qué las personas intentan encontrar defectos en ella y buscar el lado malo".
Find it a very sad and surprising sign of the times and the world we live in that the act of breast feeding your child evokes such hatred in so many bitter people. I am astonished that breast feeding mums get such a hard time as there is no reason why we should. I would never ask someone when they will take away their toddlers bottle or follow on formula or cows milk or dummy or comforter nor do I judge those who choose to formula feed their children of give them cows milk. I support and empower all mums and I personally believe hatred is so heavy and bad for the soul. I hope by the time Fifi is a mumma people who have chosen to be open about Their breast feeding journey will mean that seeing a picture of a mum feeding their child won't evoke any reaction and that it is seen only for what it is a mum doing her best. To me there is nothing but love in this photograph and I find is such a shame that it brings out anger in some of you it's sad for you that that's how you choose to live particularly those that have made comments trying to sexualise breastfeeding are particularly unwell. I chose love. I want my daughter to grow up in a better world where this is nothing but normal in a better world.
TE RECOMENDAMOS EN IMÁGENES
15 fotos divertidas de todo lo que implica ser mamá
Y EN VIDEO
Posturas de yoga para fortalecer brazos