"Thank you all for being here, and for showing our power to the world, and thank you to the wonderful men, who show us that women also have many champions and compadres. Now, from the bottom of both hearts beating inside my miraculous female body, I want to thank our new president. You just started the revolution" #natalieportman #portman #womensmarch #la #movingspeech #inspiration #natalieportmanlove #mother #weshouldallbefeminists

A photo posted by Natalie Portman (@natalieportmanlove) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:35pm PST