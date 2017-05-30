Actualidad

'Queen of the dark', la modelo que conquistó al mundo con su hermosa piel negra

Nyakim Gatwech le dio una lección al hombre que la cuestionó sobre su tono de piel

Imagina  la escena: tú abordas un taxi de Uber y el conductor comienza a charlar contigo. Todo parece normal, hasta que te dice: 'No lo tomes a mal, pero si te dieran 10 millones de dólares, ¿te blanquearías la piel?'. Una sonora carcajada fue parte de la respuesta que la modelo Nyakim Gatwech le dio a aquel hombre, quien al recibir una negativa por parte de la joven quiso saber el motivo. Ella subrayó: '¿por qué debería blanquear la hermosa piel que Dios me dio?'.

Nyakim es originaria de Sudán y desde que llegó a Estados Unidos ha recibido críticas por su color de piel. Ella no ha permitido que los comentarios la afecten, por el contrario, se convirtió en modelo y se ha encargado de difundir lo orgullosa que se siente con su tono de piel.

 

 

Su belleza es tan espectacular que en los círculos de la moda han comenzado a llamarla 'Queen of The Dark' (Reina de la Oscuridad).

 

MELANIN MONDAY🍫🍫 So my new nickname is Queen of the Dark🍫🍫😍😍 and I love it😍😍😊😊 I'm so thankful and grateful to all the amazing people showing me love and support and writing such powerful articles about me.. we are all beautiful in whatever shade of skin color God create us in. So why should the be dark bad? Embrace and love who you are and world 🌎 would as well!! 📸 @iamtberry Designer @msoromia 💄 @queenkim_nyakim Model @queenkim_nyakim #melaninpoppin🍫❤️✨ #southsudanesebeauty🇸🇸🇸🇸😍😍🙌🏿 #blackisbeautiful❤️❤️ #chocolate🍫 #blackgirlmagic💫✨ #melaningoddess👑🍫 #nubianqueen👸🏿 #nuergirlbeauty💁🏿💁🏿 #modellifestyle👠👠 #sleflove #embraceyourbeautyladies #skinpoppintho #QUEENOFDARK😍🍫😘👸🏿

A post shared by Nyakim Gatwech (@queenkim_nyakim) on May 29, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

 

Nyakim busca que, al igual que ella, todas las personas presuman la belleza que las hace diferentes.

❤️❣️❤️ 📸 @iamtberry

A post shared by Nyakim Gatwech (@queenkim_nyakim) on Jan 31, 2017 at 1:18pm PST

 

Sus fotos le han dado la vuelta al mundo y han conquistado las redes sociales. 

 

 

 

