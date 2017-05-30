'Queen of the dark', la modelo que conquistó al mundo con su hermosa piel negra
Nyakim Gatwech le dio una lección al hombre que la cuestionó sobre su tono de piel
Imagina la escena: tú abordas un taxi de Uber y el conductor comienza a charlar contigo. Todo parece normal, hasta que te dice: 'No lo tomes a mal, pero si te dieran 10 millones de dólares, ¿te blanquearías la piel?'. Una sonora carcajada fue parte de la respuesta que la modelo Nyakim Gatwech le dio a aquel hombre, quien al recibir una negativa por parte de la joven quiso saber el motivo. Ella subrayó: '¿por qué debería blanquear la hermosa piel que Dios me dio?'.
DESCUBRE MÁS
- Esta sexy modelo de 61 años revela el secreto de la juventud eterna
- Así luce hoy la niña que fue elegida la más linda del mundo a los 6 años
- La modelo de los ojos más bellos del mundo fue encontrada muerta
Nyakim es originaria de Sudán y desde que llegó a Estados Unidos ha recibido críticas por su color de piel. Ella no ha permitido que los comentarios la afecten, por el contrario, se convirtió en modelo y se ha encargado de difundir lo orgullosa que se siente con su tono de piel.
I was ask by yahoo "what is your favorite thing about your skin?" My answer was, Besides the fact that no matter how much coconut oil I have to put on my skin, I'm still ashy 😂 . I love every apart it, I love the fact my skin is unique and that my whole skin is one tone, and finally how soft my skin is. How can you not love putting on coconut oil on your skin every couple hours lol #chocolate🍫 #nubianqueen👸🏿 #melaninpoppin🍫✨ #southsudanesebeauty🇸🇸🇸🇸 📸 @iamtberry 💄 @sumaya_keynan 👙 @miss__aude
Su belleza es tan espectacular que en los círculos de la moda han comenzado a llamarla 'Queen of The Dark' (Reina de la Oscuridad).
MELANIN MONDAY🍫🍫 So my new nickname is Queen of the Dark🍫🍫😍😍 and I love it😍😍😊😊 I'm so thankful and grateful to all the amazing people showing me love and support and writing such powerful articles about me.. we are all beautiful in whatever shade of skin color God create us in. So why should the be dark bad? Embrace and love who you are and world 🌎 would as well!! 📸 @iamtberry Designer @msoromia 💄 @queenkim_nyakim Model @queenkim_nyakim #melaninpoppin🍫❤️✨ #southsudanesebeauty🇸🇸🇸🇸😍😍🙌🏿 #blackisbeautiful❤️❤️ #chocolate🍫 #blackgirlmagic💫✨ #melaningoddess👑🍫 #nubianqueen👸🏿 #nuergirlbeauty💁🏿💁🏿 #modellifestyle👠👠 #sleflove #embraceyourbeautyladies #skinpoppintho #QUEENOFDARK😍🍫😘👸🏿
Nyakim busca que, al igual que ella, todas las personas presuman la belleza que las hace diferentes.
Sus fotos le han dado la vuelta al mundo y han conquistado las redes sociales.
When you look into your reflection through the mirror what do you see? I hope you see nothing but how beautiful, smart, intelligent, outstanding, unique you are you!! |Genesis| || creative director/ fashion designer|| @isaacwest || photographer|| @worldtravelingq #southsudanesebeauty🇸🇸🇸🇸😍😍🙌🏿 #africanqueen👑🍫 #chocolate🍫🍫 #melaninpoppin✨🍫 #melaningoddess😍💗 #nubianqueen👸🏿👸🏿 #nuergirlbeauty💁🏿💁🏿 #model❤️ #naturalhair #africanprintfabric
My skin is who I am👌🏿👌🏿 And I'm proud to be called my type of black not just black.. I'm proud to be called Nuer I'm proud be called south Sudanese I'm proud to be bless with my type of darkness. I wouldn't want it any other way.. not even tin tiny bit lighter.. better recognize😜😜 #chocolate #southaudanbeauty🇸🇸🇸🇸 #nubianqueen👑👑 #nubiangoddess👸🏿👸🏿 #skin👌🏿👌🏿 #melaninpoping🍫✨ 📸 Darlington panton photography Model: nyakim gatwech 💄 nyakim gatwech I love love love it when a photographer can bring out my skin tone just the way it is.. hands down to you @darlingtonphotography
TE RECOMENDAMOS EN IMÁGENES
Modelos fuera de lo común: Winnie Harlow, Moffy, Molly Bair y más
Y EN VIDEO
¿Quieres encender tu sensualidad? baila esta rutina de danza árabe