I was ask by yahoo "what is your favorite thing about your skin?" My answer was, Besides the fact that no matter how much coconut oil I have to put on my skin, I'm still ashy 😂 . I love every apart it, I love the fact my skin is unique and that my whole skin is one tone, and finally how soft my skin is. How can you not love putting on coconut oil on your skin every couple hours lol #chocolate🍫 #nubianqueen👸🏿 #melaninpoppin🍫✨ #southsudanesebeauty🇸🇸🇸🇸 📸 @iamtberry 💄 @sumaya_keynan 👙 @miss__aude

A post shared by Nyakim Gatwech (@queenkim_nyakim) on Apr 7, 2017 at 10:36am PDT