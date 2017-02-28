Todo se trata de una campaña que se ha iniciado en la red social para mostrar que la mayoría de las mujeres la tiene

Por Andrea Sánchez

Instagram se ha convertido en una red social de protesta. A través de la plataforma miles de mujeres del mundo han logrado transmitir un mensaje. Desde hace algunos meses, la red social de las fotografías con filtros se ha comenzado a llenar con imágenes de mujeres con celulitis.

Bajo el hashtag, #cellulitesaturday, decenas de mujeres muestran que la celulitis es más normal de lo que la industria de la belleza nos hace creer y que este 'defecto' no tiene nada que ver con una talla, pues mujeres delgadas también la tienen y no tendrían porqué avergonzarse de ella.

DESCUBRE MÁS:

Este movimiento busca que las mujeres no se sientan presionadas por tener un cuerpo perfecto. No promueve malos hábitos de alimentación, llama a las mujeres a aceptarse y a romper con los estereotipos de belleza que, en muchos casos, son producto de manos virtuosas con el Photoshop.

| hotel polaroids | #work Una publicación compartida de erin 🌮 (@erin.tinsley) el 23 de Feb de 2017 a la(s) 11:56 PST

Una de las usuarios escribió: "Tengo celulitis como el 90 por ciento de la población femenina. No soy menos hermosa por eso, no valdría más si no la tuviera. Mi cuerpo no está mal, no es un problema que deba ser reparado. Mi cuerpo es suave, como el algodón. Y tiene curvas, como un violín". Así que ya lo sabes, si tú también quieres unirte a este movimiento que promueve la aceptación, sube tu foto bajo el hashtag #cellulitesaturday.

TE RECOMENDAMOS EN IMÁGENES:

La modelo "plus size" más grande del mundo posó en ropa interior