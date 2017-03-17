Con el objetivo de promocionar su carrera, la joven modelo de 19 años Fredzania Thompson realizó, junto a una amiga, una sesión de fotos en los rieles de un tren cercanos a la estación de Navasota en Texas.

Mientras su amiga sacaba las imágenes, la modelo notó que venía un tren por la misma vía en la que posaba. Por lo que se cambió a otro riel sin darse cuanta que también venía un tren en la dirección contraria, según contaron testigos a ABC3.

Un portavoz de la línea ferroviaria Union Pacific, involucrada en el siniestro, declaró al diario Navasota Examiner, que los conductores del tren alertaron a la mujer al tocar la bocina y comenzaron el frenado de emergencia, pero no pudieron detener el tren.

DESCUBRE MÁS

La joven, que además estaba embarazada, resultó con graves heridas y murió en el hospital, mientras que su amiga salió ilesa y dio aviso del terrible accidente.

Aspiring model dies after being hit by train during photo shoot. My #abc13 story: https://t.co/MR5uxgjTAZ #tragic pic.twitter.com/zAgZU9zMnY