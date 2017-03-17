Modelo muere en sesión de fotos debido a un descuido
Luego de realizar una sesión fotográfica en las vías del tren, la modelo murió en un trágico accidente.
Con el objetivo de promocionar su carrera, la joven modelo de 19 años Fredzania Thompson realizó, junto a una amiga, una sesión de fotos en los rieles de un tren cercanos a la estación de Navasota en Texas.
Mientras su amiga sacaba las imágenes, la modelo notó que venía un tren por la misma vía en la que posaba. Por lo que se cambió a otro riel sin darse cuanta que también venía un tren en la dirección contraria, según contaron testigos a ABC3.
Un portavoz de la línea ferroviaria Union Pacific, involucrada en el siniestro, declaró al diario Navasota Examiner, que los conductores del tren alertaron a la mujer al tocar la bocina y comenzaron el frenado de emergencia, pero no pudieron detener el tren.
DESCUBRE MÁS
- Dieta antienvejecimiento: Experta nos dice qué comer para prolongar la juventud
- El efectivo método finlandés para superar los obstáculos de la vida
- "La Passeggiata": El método italiano para bajar de peso
La joven, que además estaba embarazada, resultó con graves heridas y murió en el hospital, mientras que su amiga salió ilesa y dio aviso del terrible accidente.
Aspiring model dies after being hit by train during photo shoot. My #abc13 story: https://t.co/MR5uxgjTAZ #tragic pic.twitter.com/zAgZU9zMnY— Miya Shay (@miyashay) 16 de marzo de 2017
En Facebook, su familia recordó con un emotivo mensaje y un fanpage especial cómo era la joven. “Cualquiera que la conozca sabe que siempre tenía una sonrisa en su boca. Si necesitabas a alguien con quien hablar, allí estaba ella. Era una buena persona”.
También en Instagram, la cuenta Instamemorials publicó parte de su historia.
Fredzania 'Zanie' Thompson, 19, of Navasota, Texas died on Friday, March 10, 2017 after being struck by a train when she became stuck between two railroad tracks while posing for a photo shoot. The pregnant aspiring model was killed by a freight train as she was standing between two sets of tracks when a Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway train approached and she moved out of the way onto another track. (Swipe photo above to see the last photo she took on the tracks) She was not aware there was a Union Pacific train approaching in the opposite direction and ended up stuck. Union Pacific spokesman told the Navasota Examiner that the train crew had alerted them with the horn as they approached them and began the emergency stop process. 'Basically, you have two railroad tracks there, one is Burlington Northern to the west and one is Union Pacific to the east, and she was in between the two tracks,' Navasota Assistant City Manager Shawn Myatt said. 'Burlington Northern had a train on their track coming and she turned back to the east to walk across the Union Pacific track and walked right in front of the Union Pacific train that was heading south.'... Zanie's mother, Hakamie Stevenson told The Eagle newspaper that her daughter was a student at Blinn College, but wanted to put her education on hold to pursue modeling. Zanie, who would have turned 20 on Monday, was a 2015 graduate of Navasota High School where she had scholarships for being a star volleyball player. Stevenson said her daughter was known as a role model and a leader to her younger siblings and her friends knew her as a hair and makeup wiz. Zanie was engaged to her 25-year-old boyfriend and the couple had just recently found out that they were expecting a child together. Zanie was four weeks pregnant at the time of the tragedy. On Monday, her friends and family gathered at the site of the accident to pay their respects to Zanie on her birthday. Our deepest sympathies are with her fiancé, family and friends. Rest peacefully Zanie... ✨ #fredzaniathompson #ripzanie #longlivezanie #gonebutneverforgotten #instamemorials
Su madre Hakamie Stevenson le dijo al diario "The Eagle", que su hija era un modelo a seguir para sus hermanos menores. "Zanie", como le decían sus cercanos estaba comprometida con su novio de 25 años y la pareja había descubierto recientemente que esperaban un hijo juntos. Ella estaba embarazada de cuatro semanas en el momento de la tragedia.
TE RECOMENDAMOS EN IMÁGENES:
10 frases sabias que te motivarán a practicar yoga
Y EN VIDEO:
Actívate con esta rutina de Yoga