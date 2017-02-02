El experimento de esta joven demuestra que una persona no es mejor ni peor por como luzca.

La misma joven, el mismo día y en el mismo momento, con dos resultados muy distintos. Eso es lo que quizo mostrar Milly Smith, una joven estudiante de enfermería y madre de una niña que a sus 23 años ha tenido que lidiar con el trastorno de distrofia corporal, que la hacía preocuparse exageradamente por detalles o defectos de su cuerpo.

Con un simple experimento demostró cómo una misma persona puede verse de dos maneras totalmente distintas, ya sea por la postura, la luz, o la ropa que use.

Si bien, las fotos de "antes y después" que surjen de hacer deporte y alimentarse sanamente, buscan motivar a otros a tener vidas más sanas, también ocurre que muchos no logran buenos resultados y se frustran al tratar de alcanzar cuerpos que quizás nunca tendrán.

Por lo anterior, el objetivo de Smith es demostrar que no importa como luzcas, no serás mejor ni peor persona.

"La misma chica, el mismo día, la misma hora. No es un antes y un después. No es una transformación de pérdida de peso. No es una promoción de producto dietético. Me siento cómoda con mi cuerpo en ambas fotos. Ninguna de las dos es más o menos digna. Ni me hace más o menos ser humano. Tampoco invita a hacer comentarios degradantes", escribió la joven junto a esta pubpublicación.

La misma foto, tomada con seis minutos de diferencia

