Joven demuestra que las fotos de "antes y después" pueden ser una total farsa
El experimento de esta joven demuestra que una persona no es mejor ni peor por como luzca.
La misma joven, el mismo día y en el mismo momento, con dos resultados muy distintos. Eso es lo que quizo mostrar Milly Smith, una joven estudiante de enfermería y madre de una niña que a sus 23 años ha tenido que lidiar con el trastorno de distrofia corporal, que la hacía preocuparse exageradamente por detalles o defectos de su cuerpo.
Con un simple experimento demostró cómo una misma persona puede verse de dos maneras totalmente distintas, ya sea por la postura, la luz, o la ropa que use.
Si bien, las fotos de "antes y después" que surjen de hacer deporte y alimentarse sanamente, buscan motivar a otros a tener vidas más sanas, también ocurre que muchos no logran buenos resultados y se frustran al tratar de alcanzar cuerpos que quizás nunca tendrán.
Por lo anterior, el objetivo de Smith es demostrar que no importa como luzcas, no serás mejor ni peor persona.
"La misma chica, el mismo día, la misma hora. No es un antes y un después. No es una transformación de pérdida de peso. No es una promoción de producto dietético. Me siento cómoda con mi cuerpo en ambas fotos. Ninguna de las dos es más o menos digna. Ni me hace más o menos ser humano. Tampoco invita a hacer comentarios degradantes", escribió la joven junto a esta pubpublicación.
Same girl, same day, same time. 💛 Not a before and after. Not a weight loss transformation. Not a diet company promotion. 💛 I am comfortable with my body in both. Neither is more or less worthy. Neither makes me more or less of a human being. Neither invites degrading comments and neither invites sleezy words. 💛 We are so blinded to what a real unposed body looks like and blinded to what beauty is that people would find me less attractive within a 5 second pose switch! How insanely ridiculous is that!? 💛 I love taking these, it helps my mind so much with body dysmorphia and helps me rationalise my negative thoughts. 💛 Don't compare, just live for you. There is no one on this planet who's like you and that's pretty damn amazing don't ya think. The world doesn't need another copy, it needs you. 💛 We are worthy, valid and powerful beyond measure 💙🌟 (If you don't pull your tights up as high as possible are you really human?)
La misma foto, tomada con seis minutos de diferencia
Would you believe me if I told you there was 6 months between these pictures? How about 6 minutes and a bit of posing / smoothing of the skin on an app? I could tell you I've restricted, spent every second in the gym and this is my transformation. Would you believe it? I could tell you I've been using a cellulite toning detox cream for a week and this is the result, would you believe me? I could tell you I've cut out sugar for 3 weeks and ran 12 miles a day and this is my transformation, would you believe it? I could tell you that I've eaten a certain protein bar for breakfast everyday along side shakes for lunch and this is the result. Would you believe it? I could tell you that I was depressed on the left and happier now on the right, would you believe it? I could tell you that I weight 30lbs less on the right, would you believe it? The reality of things we see are often so far from the truth. 6 minutes difference, same day, same girl just posed a smoothing skin filter used. Dont trust everything you see on the internet or in the media. Don't compare yourself, don't strive to be a fake image or anything other than your true authentic self for that matter. You rule as you are, do you, please you and live for you. Unfollow negative pages and surround yourself with love. You've got this, I've got this, we've all got this. We are strong, valid, worthy and powerful beyond measure.
Just a same girl, same day, different pose reminder that our bodies look different in different angles and that it's perfectly ok, normal and natural. You don't need to look like anybody else but YOU ❤ 💛 I get asked a lot recently how to start a Bopo insta page as they want confidence. I often come up with nothing because I'm not entirely sure I understand. 💛 Are they asking me how to get started on a journey to self love or just how to start an insta page to get justification that their body is worthy in hope it will bring them self love? 💛 Before I put my photos and words out onto Instagram I started my journey to self love with myself; I mean it's still a very personal journey but I want to share it now and help others too. I took photos and wrote down love notes to my body without showing them to a soul- it was just for my soul and my mind. 💛 Starting an insta page could help you on your journey of course but your motives are what's important- know what they are before starting is my advice. Maybe do it off social media first and get a feel for your journey and what works/doesn't work for you and do it for YOU. Do it for your soul. Your follower count doesn't matter or make you more or less worthy. 10,000 people telling you your pretty wont bring about self love either. It's so much more than that and it starts deep inside yourself not with your aesthetics. Bopo isn't a 'trend'. 💛 It's not about how many you can impress, you need to be impressing yourself. Make yourself proud.
TW: sexual assault. Both these photos have something in common. Can you guess what it is? Neither of them are an invitation or excuse to objectify or sexually assault. Neither of them are an excuse to touch me, cat call me or leave sleezy remarks. ❤ As a survivor of sexual assault I feel pain and anger that the focus is still on the way women are dressing and how much they are drinking in regards to sexual assault. I feel pure toe curling disgust that someone's lifetime of mental pain could be justified because of the skirt they wore. ❤ Did you know that in England alone 11 adults every hour are falling victim to rape. That's 85k women and 12k men every year - I can't even get my head around numbers that large. I blame our culture, something has to change. Hyper sexualisation has a part to blame and that sells/rules a massive proportion of our media and society so why would the top dogs want that to change? Just food for thought. ❤ It's a grey area but why are we STILL not teaching about constent in our schools? Why are (for lack of better words) teaching not to rape or sexually assault. Why are we STILL victim blaming. ❤ If you are a victim or know anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault I stand in solidarity with you. Your pain is valid, you are worthy and you are powerful beyond measure.
