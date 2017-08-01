Poco a poco fue transformándose gracias a un tratamiento hormonal

Por redacción Nueva Mujer

Jaimie Wilson nació mujer, pero se identifica como hombre, situación que lo llevó a someterse a un tratamiento hormonal para lograrlo. A través de su cuenta de Instagram ha luchado por convertirse en una voz para aquellos que no la tienen, retratando cómo ha sido su procesos.

En las imágenes que comparte reconoce que se enfrentó a muchos miedos. Uno de ellos fue 'figurar como un transgénero en redes sociales', pero ahora ha asumido que esa es su realidad y busca convertirse en una fuente de inspiración.

En todas las imágenes que ha compartido sobre su transformación plasma que 'no hay que juzgar a un libro por su cubierta'. Es decir, no hay que juzgar a las personas por la forma en la que lucen. En una de sus imágenes señala que no hay signos de que una persona sea transgénero y que no se necesita la aprobación de nadie más que la tuya. Señala que el proceso ha sido complicado, pero que compararse con los otros.

TE RECOMENDAMOS EN VIDEO:

Tener miedo al amor es muy común, resuelve tus dudas