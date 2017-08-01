Este mujer se transformó en hombre y compartió su proceso a través de Instagram
Poco a poco fue transformándose gracias a un tratamiento hormonal
Jaimie Wilson nació mujer, pero se identifica como hombre, situación que lo llevó a someterse a un tratamiento hormonal para lograrlo. A través de su cuenta de Instagram ha luchado por convertirse en una voz para aquellos que no la tienen, retratando cómo ha sido su procesos.
En las imágenes que comparte reconoce que se enfrentó a muchos miedos. Uno de ellos fue 'figurar como un transgénero en redes sociales', pero ahora ha asumido que esa es su realidad y busca convertirse en una fuente de inspiración.
En todas las imágenes que ha compartido sobre su transformación plasma que 'no hay que juzgar a un libro por su cubierta'. Es decir, no hay que juzgar a las personas por la forma en la que lucen. En una de sus imágenes señala que no hay signos de que una persona sea transgénero y que no se necesita la aprobación de nadie más que la tuya. Señala que el proceso ha sido complicado, pero que compararse con los otros.
DONT JUDGE A BOOK BY ITS COVER. I am posting this picture to show that not everyone has to show "signs" to be transgender. You don't have to pass a test to prove you're trans...and you sure as hell don't need ANYONES approval but your own. This life is about finding yourself and becoming YOU. No one's journey is the same...so stop comparing yourself to others. When I came out people refused to believe I was a man because of how "Feminine" I presented for 18 years. So why am I posting this comparison? Because I want people to see it doesn't matter what some LOOKS like...if someone has the guts to tell you "I'm transgender" "I'm gay" "I'm bisexual" anything like that PLEASE BELIEVE them and be there for them because stereotypes need to be broken.
Time flies! I'm 8 months on T & feeling like myself more than ever before! Left:before Right:current
Little #transformationtuesday
A year ago today I decided to cut my hair and come out! I'm now 7.5 months on T and couldn't be happier! I can't believe how fast time flies. And although coming out for me was and still is a huge struggle with family, friends, etc. it was more than worth every single second to be able to live my life as ME!
