Poco a poco fue transformándose gracias a un tratamiento hormonal.

Por redacción Nueva Mujer

Jaimie Wilson nació mujer, pero se identificó como hombre, situación que lo llevó a someterse a un tratamiento hormonal para lograr verse como tal. A través de su cuenta de Instagram ha luchado por convertirse en una voz para aquellos que no la tienen, retratando cómo han sido su procesos.

En las imágenes que comparte, reconoce que se enfrentó a muchos miedos. Uno de ellos fue "figurar como un transgénero en redes sociales", sin embargo, ahora ha asumido que esa es su realidad y busca convertirse en una fuente de inspiración.

En todas las fotos que ha compartido sobre su transformación, plasma que "no hay que juzgar a un libro por su cubierta". Es decir, no hay que juzgar a las personas por la forma en la que lucen. En una de sus publicaciones señala que no hay signos de que una persona sea transgénero y que no se necesita la aprobación de nadie más que la tuya. Además, señaló que el proceso ha sido complicado.

TE RECOMENDAMOS EN VIDEO:

Tener miedo al amor es muy común, resuelve tus dudas