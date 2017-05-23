Actualidad

Así reaccionaron los famosos al atentado en el concierto de Ariana Grande

La comunidad artística y los seguidores de la cantante se unieron para levantarle el ánimo, condenar los hechos y mostrar apoyo a las víctimas

Así reaccionaron los famosos al atentado en el concierto de Ariana Grande
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google

Por Karen Hernández

Al menos 22 personas, entre ellas niños, murieron durante las explosiones ocurridas en el concierto de Ariana Grande, en el Manchester Arena (Londres). Se calificó como "ataque terrorista" y posteriormente se dijo que se trató de un "ataque suicida" ya que el responsable armó un artefacto explosivo para activarlo dentro del recinto y morir con la detonación.

        DESCUBRE MÁS

 

Además de la consternación por los asistentes, el estado de la cantante era una incertidumbre pues no se había reportado nada. Tras unas horas, su representante aseguró que estaba bien pero desconsolada.

Los fans y varios artistas como Miley Cyrus y Harry Styles, se manifestaron en apoyo de la cantante

Miley Cyrus

 

"Deseando poder darle un abrazo a mi amiga Ariana Grandes en estos momentos. ¡Te amo, te amo , te amo! Lamento tanto que hayas tenido que ser parte de un evento tan trágico. Mis más sinceras condolencias a todos los afectados por este horrible ataque. Lo único que puedo hacer es mandar cuanto amo y paz pueda en tu camino. ¡Esto DEBE terminar! No más guerra...no más vidas inocentes... A-M-O-R

Demi Lovato

 

 

Harry Styles

 

Taylor Swift

 

Cher

 

John Legend

 

Dwayne Johnson (The Rock)

Lena Dunham

 

 

Justin Timberlake

 

Rihanna

 

Bruno Mars

 

Los seguidores de Ariana Grande también se solidarizaron en las diferentes redes sociales para expresar apoyo a la cantante y condolencias a los afectados. Frases como "no es tu culpa

Imagen foto_00000021

"Recuerda que esto no es tu culpa. ¡No te culpes!"

Imagen foto_00000020

"Te amamps mucho y esperamos que sepas que esto no es tu culpa de ninguna forma. Mantente firme con la frente en alto"

Imagen foto_00000019

"Ariana esto no es tu culpa. Debes saberlo. Te amamos mucho sólo porfavor mantente firme. Quiero abrazarte y lamento todo lo que pasó. Nunca olvides que estamos para ti y que te amamos"

Imagen foto_00000018

"Lo que pasó en Manchester no fue tu culpa. Vivimos en un mundo horrible. Mantente firme"

Imagen foto_00000017

"Hiciste a las personas felices con tu alegría y tu sonrisa ese día. No podías hacer nada más. Mantente firme"

 

 

 

 

TE RECOMENDAMOS EN IMÁGENES

9 frases de Julio Cortázar que puedes dedicarle al amor de tu vida Imagen foto_00000002

 

 

Notas relacionadas

Ver más