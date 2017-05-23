Así reaccionaron los famosos al atentado en el concierto de Ariana Grande
La comunidad artística y los seguidores de la cantante se unieron para levantarle el ánimo, condenar los hechos y mostrar apoyo a las víctimas
Por Karen Hernández
Al menos 22 personas, entre ellas niños, murieron durante las explosiones ocurridas en el concierto de Ariana Grande, en el Manchester Arena (Londres). Se calificó como "ataque terrorista" y posteriormente se dijo que se trató de un "ataque suicida" ya que el responsable armó un artefacto explosivo para activarlo dentro del recinto y morir con la detonación.
Además de la consternación por los asistentes, el estado de la cantante era una incertidumbre pues no se había reportado nada. Tras unas horas, su representante aseguró que estaba bien pero desconsolada.
Los fans y varios artistas como Miley Cyrus y Harry Styles, se manifestaron en apoyo de la cantante
Miley Cyrus
wishing I could give my friend @arianagrande a great big hug right now... love love love you .... so sorry you had to be apart of such a tragic event! my most sincere condolences to anyone and everyone affected by this horrific attack! all I can do is send as much HOPE & PEACE your way! This MUST end! No more war .... no more innocent lives taken .... L-O-V-E 💙❤️💜💚💛 @happyhippiefdn
"Deseando poder darle un abrazo a mi amiga Ariana Grandes en estos momentos. ¡Te amo, te amo , te amo! Lamento tanto que hayas tenido que ser parte de un evento tan trágico. Mis más sinceras condolencias a todos los afectados por este horrible ataque. Lo único que puedo hacer es mandar cuanto amo y paz pueda en tu camino. ¡Esto DEBE terminar! No más guerra...no más vidas inocentes... A-M-O-R
Demi Lovato
Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017
My prayers are with you Manchester— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017
Harry Styles
I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017
Sending love to everyone involved. H
Taylor Swift
My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love.— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017
Cher
MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND— Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017
John Legend
Sending love to the U.K., @ArianaGrande and all of her supporters who were caught up in this awful attack. Heartbreaking.— John Legend (@johnlegend) May 23, 2017
Dwayne Johnson (The Rock)
Our prayers and strengh to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong. @ArianaGrande 🙏🏾— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 22, 2017
Lena Dunham
Heart breaks for everyone at the @ArianaGrande show- terrorism and hatred disrupting a magical escapist experience. Sending all love.— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) May 23, 2017
Can't stop thinking about the joy of going to your 1st concert. Bravery & hope. All violence is tragic. This is impossible to shake.— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) May 23, 2017
Justin Timberlake
Can't stop thinking about the joy of going to your 1st concert. Bravery & hope. All violence is tragic. This is impossible to shake.— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) May 23, 2017
Rihanna
#Manchester has always been so close to my heart! These are innocent vulnerable kids, this could've been any of us! I'm devastated!— Rihanna (@rihanna) May 23, 2017
Praying for the beautiful souls we lost, their families and loved ones, for the survivors who will forever be impacted by this #Manchester— Rihanna (@rihanna) May 23, 2017
Bruno Mars
No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel.— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017
Los seguidores de Ariana Grande también se solidarizaron en las diferentes redes sociales para expresar apoyo a la cantante y condolencias a los afectados. Frases como "no es tu culpa
"Recuerda que esto no es tu culpa. ¡No te culpes!"
"Te amamps mucho y esperamos que sepas que esto no es tu culpa de ninguna forma. Mantente firme con la frente en alto"
"Ariana esto no es tu culpa. Debes saberlo. Te amamos mucho sólo porfavor mantente firme. Quiero abrazarte y lamento todo lo que pasó. Nunca olvides que estamos para ti y que te amamos"
"Lo que pasó en Manchester no fue tu culpa. Vivimos en un mundo horrible. Mantente firme"
"Hiciste a las personas felices con tu alegría y tu sonrisa ese día. No podías hacer nada más. Mantente firme"
