La comunidad artística y los seguidores de la cantante se unieron para levantarle el ánimo, condenar los hechos y mostrar apoyo a las víctimas

Por Karen Hernández

Al menos 22 personas, entre ellas niños, murieron durante las explosiones ocurridas en el concierto de Ariana Grande, en el Manchester Arena (Londres). Se calificó como "ataque terrorista" y posteriormente se dijo que se trató de un "ataque suicida" ya que el responsable armó un artefacto explosivo para activarlo dentro del recinto y morir con la detonación.

Además de la consternación por los asistentes, el estado de la cantante era una incertidumbre pues no se había reportado nada. Tras unas horas, su representante aseguró que estaba bien pero desconsolada.

Los fans y varios artistas como Miley Cyrus y Harry Styles, se manifestaron en apoyo de la cantante

Miley Cyrus

"Deseando poder darle un abrazo a mi amiga Ariana Grandes en estos momentos. ¡Te amo, te amo , te amo! Lamento tanto que hayas tenido que ser parte de un evento tan trágico. Mis más sinceras condolencias a todos los afectados por este horrible ataque. Lo único que puedo hacer es mandar cuanto amo y paz pueda en tu camino. ¡Esto DEBE terminar! No más guerra...no más vidas inocentes... A-M-O-R

Demi Lovato

Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

My prayers are with you Manchester — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

Harry Styles

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

Taylor Swift

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

Cher

MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND — Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017

John Legend

Sending love to the U.K., @ArianaGrande and all of her supporters who were caught up in this awful attack. Heartbreaking. — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 23, 2017

Dwayne Johnson (The Rock)

Our prayers and strengh to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong. @ArianaGrande 🙏🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 22, 2017

Lena Dunham

Heart breaks for everyone at the @ArianaGrande show- terrorism and hatred disrupting a magical escapist experience. Sending all love. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) May 23, 2017

Can't stop thinking about the joy of going to your 1st concert. Bravery & hope. All violence is tragic. This is impossible to shake. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) May 23, 2017

Justin Timberlake

Rihanna

#Manchester has always been so close to my heart! These are innocent vulnerable kids, this could've been any of us! I'm devastated! — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 23, 2017

Praying for the beautiful souls we lost, their families and loved ones, for the survivors who will forever be impacted by this #Manchester — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 23, 2017

Bruno Mars

No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017

Los seguidores de Ariana Grande también se solidarizaron en las diferentes redes sociales para expresar apoyo a la cantante y condolencias a los afectados. Frases como "no es tu culpa

"Recuerda que esto no es tu culpa. ¡No te culpes!"

"Te amamps mucho y esperamos que sepas que esto no es tu culpa de ninguna forma. Mantente firme con la frente en alto"

"Ariana esto no es tu culpa. Debes saberlo. Te amamos mucho sólo porfavor mantente firme. Quiero abrazarte y lamento todo lo que pasó. Nunca olvides que estamos para ti y que te amamos"

"Lo que pasó en Manchester no fue tu culpa. Vivimos en un mundo horrible. Mantente firme"

"Hiciste a las personas felices con tu alegría y tu sonrisa ese día. No podías hacer nada más. Mantente firme"

